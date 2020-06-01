Gold Price Analysis: Dip-buying should help limit any meaningful slide

Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops.

The pullback might still be seen a buying opportunity near $1720 level.

Gold extended its steady intraday pullback from over one-week tops and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1730 region.

The pullback lacked any major catalyst and could be solely attributed an intraday USD rebound, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.

Given Friday's sustained break through the $1720 horizontal resistance, which coincided with 100-hour SMA, the set-up still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.

The positive outlook is further reinforced by bullish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts, which support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.

Hence, any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the mentioned confluence resistance breakpoint amid a weaker tone around the equity markets.

That said, a convincing break through the $1720 support zone might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall back towards challenging the $1700 mark.

On the upside, the $1744-45 region, closely followed by the $1750 level now seems to act as immediate resistance, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls.

The commodity might then aim to retest multi-year tops, near the $1765 level, en-route a near two-month-old ascending channel resistance, around the $1780 region.

Gold 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch