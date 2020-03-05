Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710

- Gold prices near nine-day high following the latest risk-off moves.
- An upward sloping trend line from early-January can please the buyers beyond the yearly top.
- 50-day SMA and eight-week-old horizontal support line will restrict near-term declines.
Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD. The yellow metal takes rounds to $1,669.76, down 0.16%, at the start of the Asian session on Friday.
While the previous day’s high surrounding $1,675 acts as the immediate upside barrier, February month top, also the multi-year peak, around $1,690 becomes the key for the bulls.
Should there be a further upside beyond $1,690, which is more likely based on the technical as well as the fundamental point of view, $1,700 and an ascending trend line joining the highs marked in January and February, currently near $1,710, will lure the traders.
On the downside, $1,660 can act as immediate support ahead of $1,650/48 and $1,630 rest-points.
However, the precious metal’s declines below $1,630 will be challenged by a horizontal line established since January 08, around $1,611, a break of which could recall a 50-day SMA level of $1,580 on the charts.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1670.04
|Today Daily Change
|31.58
|Today Daily Change %
|1.93
|Today daily open
|1638.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1603.32
|Daily SMA50
|1573.64
|Daily SMA100
|1525.68
|Daily SMA200
|1488.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1652.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1631.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1644.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1639.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1629.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1620.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1608.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1650.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1662.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1671.33
