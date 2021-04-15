Gold Price Analysis: Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of critical US data – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to face rejection at higher levels, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce from multi-week lows amid covid vaccine and China concerns-led risk-aversion. Also, investors could resort to profit-taking on their dollar trades after the recent sell-off and ahead of the critical US Jobless Claims and Retail Sales data.
Gold fell on Wednesday amid a steady recovery in the US Treasury yields across the curve. However, the metal remained in a familiar range, with a breakout awaited on the US data release.
In the meantime, how is gold positioned on the charts?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold’s upside is capped near $1741, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, SMA50 four-hour and Bollinger Band four-hour Middle converge.
A dense cluster of healthy resistance levels then awaits the XAU bulls around $1745, the intersection of the SMA5 one-day, Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Further, fierce resistance at $1750 will continue to test the bulls’ commitments. At that level, the previous day high coincides with the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
The next upside target is aligned at the pivot point one-month R1 at $1753.
On the flip side, strong support near $1735, the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, SMA10 one-day and Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, is likely to guard the immediate downside.
The previous day low of $1733 could offer some support to the XAU bulls, below which powerful cap awaits at $1728, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.
The meeting point of the pivot point one-month and Tuesday’s low at $1724 could be a tough nut to crack for the sellers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains
EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high. S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers. German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.
GBP/USD: Clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old rising channel
GBP/USD flirts with an intraday low of 1.3774 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The cable rose to the highest since April 07 during the three-day rise the previous day. The pair portrays a short-term ascending trend channel formation.
Dogecoin price begins consolidation after sharp reversal from resistance
Dogecoin price rallied over 120% from the ascending triangle pattern trigger price in just four days thanks to the renewed hype from leading DOGE proponents such as Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, and Guy Fieri.
Gold: Bulls battle 200-HMA despite sluggish momentum
Gold prices pick-up bids to refresh intraday top. Sustained bounce-off monthly horizontal support keeps buyers hopeful inside short-term symmetrical triangle. Monthly bottom adds to the downside filters, November 2020 low offers extra challenge to the bulls.
Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation
Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.