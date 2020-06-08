Gold Price Analysis: Attempted recovery might still be seen as selling opportunity

- Gold gains some traction on Monday and recovers further from one-month lows.
- The near-term technical set-up still seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
- Move beyond $1700 should remain capped near trend-channel support breakpoint.
Gold managed to close a modest weekly bearish gap of around $10 and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, just below the $1695 level. The uptick comes after Friday's late rebound from one-month lows, around the $1670 level and supports prospects for additional gains.
Meanwhile, the commodity last week's broke through a short-term ascending trend-channel. A subsequent acceptance below 50-day SMA confirmed a near-term bearish breakdown. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets or positioning for any further move up.
The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory. Hence, the uptick might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the $1700 mark and remain capped near the channel support breakpoint.
On the flip side, bears are likely to wait for some follow-through weakness below the $1670 level support, which if broken will set the stage for a slide towards the $1650 support. The downward momentum could further get extended towards the next major support near the $1635 region.
Gold daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1692.1
|Today Daily Change
|6.97
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1685.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.01
|Daily SMA50
|1697.49
|Daily SMA100
|1642.4
|Daily SMA200
|1569.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1716.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1670.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1688.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1699.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1665.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1619.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1710.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1736.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
