- Gold price attracts some dip-buyers following a weaker close for the second day on Tuesday.
- Persistent trade-related uncertainties and a softer risk tone benefit the safe-haven commodity.
- Reduced Fed rate cut bets act as a tailwind for the USD and cap the non-yielding yellow metal.
Gold price (XAU/USD) maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Wednesday and currently trades just below the $3,340 level. Concerns about the potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's tariffs, along with bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for an extended period, temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. This is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets and helps revive demand for the safe-haven precious metal following a weaker close for the second straight day on Tuesday.
Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from its highest level since June 23, touched following the release of mildly stronger-than-expected June inflation data, offers additional support to the Gold price. However, the growing acceptance that the Fed would delay cutting interest rates, amid a slight pickup in US inflation, should limit any meaningful USD losses and cap the non-yielding yellow metal. This, in turn, warrants some caution for the XAU/USD bulls as the focus shifts to the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) later during the North American session.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price benefits from weaker risk tone, retreating USD
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased the most in five months, by 0.3% in June, and the yearly rate accelerated to 2.7% from 2.4% in May. Meanwhile, the core gauge, which excludes fluctuating food and energy costs, rose 2.9% YoY from 2.8% in the previous month.
- The data sparked concerns over the inflationary effects of US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and reaffirmed bets that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for an extended period. This lifted the US Treasury bond yields higher and the US Dollar to its highest level since June 23, dragging the Gold price to a multi-day trough.
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins noted that it is challenging to set monetary policy right now amid uncertainty, and a solid economy gives the US central bank time to decide its next interest rate move. Tariffs could boost inflation over the second half of 2025 and push core inflation to around 3% by year's end, Boston added further.
- Separately, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said the base case is that monetary policy needs to hold tight for a while longer to bring inflation down. Logan added that tariff increases appear likely to create additional inflationary pressure for some time, and an early rate cut by the Fed risks deeper economic scars on a longer road to price stability.
- Meanwhile, Trump said on Tuesday that 200% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports will come by the month-end. This comes on top of Trump's tariff notices to more than 20 countries and a 50% tariff on copper imports last week, which keeps investors on edge and assists the safe-haven precious metal to attract some dip-buying on Wednesday.
- Traders now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index due later during the North American session. Apart from this, comments from influential FOMC members will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD pair. The mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, warrants caution for aggressive traders.
Gold price needs to surpass the $3,365 barrier for bulls to retain short-term control
From a technical perspective, the commodity shows some resilience below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and, for now, seems to have stalled the retracement slide from a three-week top touched on Monday. That said, oscillators on the said chart are yet to confirm bullish bias and warrant some caution before positioning for further gains. Hence, any subsequent move up might confront an immediate hurdle near the $3,342-3,343 region, above which the Gold price could retest the $3,365-3,366 horizontal barrier. Some follow-through buying, however, would set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the $3,400 round figure.
On the flip side, weakness below the $3,320 area, or the weekly trough touched on Tuesday, is more likely to find decent support near the $3,300 round figure. This is followed by the $3,283-3,282 region, or over a one-week low touched last Tuesday, which, if broken, would make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the corrective fall towards the July swing low, around the $3,248-3,247 zone.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
