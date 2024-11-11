- Gold experiences worst week in five months; DXY climbs to 105.57 on Trump trade fears.
- Treasury market closure limits safe-haven flows; investors brace for Fed rate outlook in December.
- Fed officials’ remarks, key US inflation data and Retail Sales to further impact Gold’s path.
Gold plummets more than 2.50% on Monday as the Greenback hits a four-month high. Expectations that Donald Trump’s second presidential term could spark an escalation on the trade war front is keeping the US Dollar on the front foot. The XAU/USD trades at $2,611 after reaching a daily high of $2,686.
The non-yielding metal printed its worst week in over five months, following the results of the US presidential election. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck against six peers, climbed 0.60% to 105.57.
The US Treasury market remains closed in observance of Veteran’s Day. In the meantime, US equity markets fluctuated despite reaching record highs.
Overnight news revealed that Blackrock and JPMorgan warned the US bond sell off is “far from over,” according to Bloomberg reports. “Trump’s fiscal plans may rekindle inflation and increase the budget deficit, while traders have pared bets for how deeply the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates,” was read on the report.
For the upcoming December meeting, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to lower rates by 25 basis points, even though odds moved back from 80% a week ago to 65% chances.
Over the weekend, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said, “We want to have confidence that inflation is going to go all the way back down to our 2% target.” He added that if growth and productivity remain strong, the Fed may not cut as much.
Rumors of Robert Lighthizer becoming the leader of the US trade office — a known supporter of Donald Trump’s tariffs — sparked fears among investors. Consequently, the golden metal edged lower on speculation that Fed Chair Jerome Powell would adopt a cautious approach regarding policy by reducing interest rate cuts next year, which would benefit the US Dollar.
Ahead this week, the US economic docket will influence Gold’s path. Traders will eye comments from Fed officials, along with key data releases on consumer and producer inflation and Retail Sales.
Gold price slumps as data boosts the Greenback
- Gold prices fell as US real yields, which inversely correlate against Bullion, had recovered and climbed two basis points to 1.978%.
- Last Thursday, the Fed cut interest rates, recognizing a robust economy, a cooling labor market, and a gradual disinflation trend. However, officials noted that inflation is "still somewhat elevated" as it nears the 2% target.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell withheld specific guidance on future policy, leaving options open for upcoming meetings. He highlighted that the Fed can proceed gradually in reducing rates, given the economy’s strength. Powell also acknowledged that monetary policy remains restrictive, even after the rate cut, as the Fed aims to reach a neutral stance.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade, via the December fed funds rate futures contract, shows investors estimate 24 bps of Fed easing by the end of 2024.
XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Gold price tumbles with sellers eyeing $2,600
Gold price collapses to around $2,610, threatening to clear the latest intermediate support at $2,603, the October 10 low, which if cleared could pave the way for further downside. In that outcome, the next support would be $2,600, followed by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,534.
On the other hand, if Gold clears $2,700, buyers will eye the 20-day SMA at $2,718, ahead of $2,750, followed by the October 23 high at $2,758.
Momentum has shifted bearishly as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) distanced itself from its neutral line, a sign that XAU/USD might extend its losses.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
