Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460

- US-China trade optimism continues to weigh on the commodity’s safe-haven status.
- Rising US bond yields fueled the ongoing USD bullish run and add to the selling bias.
- The overnight breakthrough neckline support further aggravates the bearish slide.
Gold added to its recent losses and dropped to near two-month lows, around the $1460 region during the early European session on Tuesday.
A combination of forces kept exerting downward pressure for the third consecutive session on Tuesday - also marking its fourth day of a negative move in the previous five - and contributed to the precious metal's ongoing corrective slide from multi-year tops set on September 4.
Risk-on mood adds to the recent selling bias
Against the backdrop of growing optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade dispute, the prevalent risk-on mood was seen as one of the key factors weighing on traditional safe-haven assets and exerting some heavy pressure on the precious metal Gold.
Improving global risk was reinforced by a strong follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields higher, which provided an additional boost to the ongoing US Dollar bullish run to two-year tops and further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
Tuesday's downfall could also be attributed to some technical selling, especially after the previous session's decisive break below the $1483-80 horizontal zone - marking the neckline support of a bearish head and shoulders pattern formation on the daily chart.
Hence, a subsequent slide back towards testing a previous strong resistance, now turned support near the $1448-47 region, now looks a distinct possibility ahead of Tuesday's important release of the US ISM manufacturing PMI for September, due later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1461.5
|Today Daily Change
|-11.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1472.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1506.86
|Daily SMA50
|1493.82
|Daily SMA100
|1425.28
|Daily SMA200
|1360.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1500.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1464.61
|Previous Weekly High
|1535.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1487.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1478.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1486.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1458.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1443.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1422.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1493.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1514.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1529.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
