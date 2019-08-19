Gold: On the defensive amid latest risk-on

- Receding geopolitical tension, growth positive comments from the US President extend Gold’s previous pullback.
- Trade/political news can offer intermediate moves ahead of FOMC minutes, Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold registers another failure to cross Tuesday’s high, mainly due to trade/political news, as it trades near $1,510 on early Monday.
The global risk-on sentiment extended after the US President Donald Trump said he doesn’t expect recession grabbed the headlines during the early Asian session. The move stretched after China’s central bank (the People’s Bank of China) signaled further moves towards free-floating currency by liberalizing interest rate changes for banks.
Likely receding geopolitical tension between the UK and Iran, due to the release of an Iranian oil tanker by Gibraltar also adds to the latest pullback in safe-havens.
Traders show little reaction to the US President’s trade negative comments as China’s response is still awaited while the Global Times portrayed a rosy picture of the world’s second-largest economy.
Portraying the mood, the US 10-year treasury yield surges by more than four basis points (bps) to 1.588% by the press time.
While trade/political headlines will keep entertaining traders, major market attention will be on this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and comments from Jackson Hole Symposium.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking $1,480 on a daily closing basis, prices aren’t expected to aim for $1,452, comprising July high, which in turn portrays the bullion’s strength to flash accelerate the upside momentum on the break of $1,535.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks south after the weakest weekly close since May 2017
EUR/USD is on the defensive, having closed at 1.1089 on Friday, the weakest weekly close since May 2017. The daily chart shows the pair repeatedly faced rejection above 1.1230.
GBP/USD: On the bids to 1.2160 after latest US/UK headlines
GBP/USD rises after the UK government turns down pessimistic predictions in the Yellowhammer report. The latest statements from the US President Donald Trump add to the strength.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge, awaits Jackson Hole
USD/JPY is seen losing ground on the 106 handle amid the latest trade-negative comments from the US President Trump's that offset the risk-on action in the Asian equities and rallying Treasury yields.
Gold: On the defensive amid latest risk-on
Gold registers another failure to cross Tuesday’s high, mainly due to trade/political news, as it trades near $1,510 on early Monday. Gold registers another failure to cross Tuesday’s high.
Week Ahead: Jackson Hole, FOMC minutes & recession fear
There is some Deja vu to this backdrop, its basically a continuation of last week but with some big new developments. This was the worst week of 2019 for equities.