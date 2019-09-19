Gold: Market divided after Fed clouded rate-cut outlook - ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) provide their outlook on gold, in the wake of Fed’s uncertainty on the rate-cut outlook.

Key Quotes:

“Despite the Fed cutting rates by 25bps, Fed policy makers appeared split over the need for additional interest rate cuts.

This has been one of the main reasons behind gold's strong performance over the past few months.

This uncertainty over the outlook for rates at the Fed is likely to see the market divided over the outlook for the precious metals.”