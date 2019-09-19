Gold: Market divided after Fed clouded rate-cut outlook - ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) provide their outlook on gold, in the wake of Fed’s uncertainty on the rate-cut outlook.
Key Quotes:
“Despite the Fed cutting rates by 25bps, Fed policy makers appeared split over the need for additional interest rate cuts.
This has been one of the main reasons behind gold's strong performance over the past few months.
This uncertainty over the outlook for rates at the Fed is likely to see the market divided over the outlook for the precious metals.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats on the hawkish Fed cut
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.
GBP/USD: Rising wedge at the top inflates downside risk
GBP/USD portrays a short-term rising wedge bearish formation while trading near 1.2475 during the Asian session on Thursday. One-week-old rising wedge surrounding monthly tops questions buyers.
USD/JPY reverses towards 108.00 ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY is seen correcting the hawkish Fed-led surge, as the bears target the 108 handle, tracking the renewed weakness in S&P 500 future, despite rallying Asian stocks and Treasury yields. Focus shifts to BOJ.
Gold: Indecisive market, focus on today's close
Gold is currently trading at $1,480 per Oz, representing 0.21% drop on the day. On Wednesday, the yellow metal witnessed two-way business before ending the day with moderate losses at $1,494.
Dollar remains king after the Fed despite diminshing powers
The Fed has met expectations by cutting rates. However, its intention to keep them unchanged has pushed the dollar higher – and more may be in store. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam discuss the developments.