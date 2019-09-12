Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops

Growing US-China trade optimism exerted some initial downward pressure.

Rate cut expectations/a modest USD pullback helped regain positive traction.

Traders now look forward to ECB decision/US CPI for short-term opportunities.

Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip and rallied back above the key $1500 psychological mark to hit three-day tops in the last hour.



The US President Donald Trump's decision to delay a planned tariff hike on Chinese goods by two weeks to October 15 added to the recent encouraging signs and contributed to improving global risk sentiment, which eventually exerted some downward pressure on traditional safe-haven assets - like Gold.

Initial downtick turns out to be short-lived

However, the initial downtick to an intraday low level of $1489 turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into amid expectations of further monetary easing by the Fed, which seemed to be one of the key factors driving flows back towards the non-yielding yellow metal.



Adding to this, a modest US Dollar pullback from one-week tops, set in the previous session, further underpinned demand for the dollar-denominated commodity, which coupled with possibilities of some short-term near-term short-covering further contributed to the goodish intraday up-move.



It will now be interesting to see if the commodity is able to capitalize on the intraday up-move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels as market participants start repositioning for the latest ECB monetary policy update. This will be followed by the release of US consumer inflation figures, which might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch