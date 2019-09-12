Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops

  • Growing US-China trade optimism exerted some initial downward pressure.
  • Rate cut expectations/a modest USD pullback helped regain positive traction.
  • Traders now look forward to ECB decision/US CPI for short-term opportunities.

Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip and rallied back above the key $1500 psychological mark to hit three-day tops in the last hour.
 
The US President Donald Trump's decision to delay a planned tariff hike on Chinese goods by two weeks to October 15 added to the recent encouraging signs and contributed to improving global risk sentiment, which eventually exerted some downward pressure on traditional safe-haven assets - like Gold.

Initial downtick turns out to be short-lived

However, the initial downtick to an intraday low level of $1489 turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into amid expectations of further monetary easing by the Fed, which seemed to be one of the key factors driving flows back towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
 
Adding to this, a modest US Dollar pullback from one-week tops, set in the previous session, further underpinned demand for the dollar-denominated commodity, which coupled with possibilities of some short-term near-term short-covering further contributed to the goodish intraday up-move.
 
It will now be interesting to see if the commodity is able to capitalize on the intraday up-move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels as market participants start repositioning for the latest ECB monetary policy update. This will be followed by the release of US consumer inflation figures, which might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1502.3
Today Daily Change 5.10
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 1497.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1518.1
Daily SMA50 1471.06
Daily SMA100 1396.72
Daily SMA200 1344.02
Levels
Previous Daily High 1498.3
Previous Daily Low 1485.4
Previous Weekly High 1557.03
Previous Weekly Low 1502.95
Previous Monthly High 1554.63
Previous Monthly Low 1400.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1493.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1490.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1488.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 1480.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 1476.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 1501.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 1506.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 1514.77

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting

EUR/USD clings to 1.10 ahead of the critical ECB meeting

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 as tension mounts ahead of the ECB decision. A 10bps rate cut and some QE are probably priced into the euro with high uncertainty.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos

GBP/USD ignores stark warning and political chaos

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, stable. Released Yellowhammer documents reveal significant economic carnage in case of a no-deal Brexit. US inflation figures are due out later on.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle

USD/JPY clings to gains near 6-week tops, around 108.00 handle

Fading safe-haven demand continues to weigh on the JPY and fuels the positive momentum. The USD remained well supported by surging US bond yields and contributes to the up-move. Traders now look forward to the ECB decision for some impetus ahead of the US CPI figures.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops

Gold jumps back above $1500 mark, multi-day tops

Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip and rallied back above the key $1500 psychological mark to hit three-day tops in the last hour.

Gold News

Forex Today: Trump's gesture to China improves the mood ahead of the critical ECB decision

Forex Today: Trump's gesture to China improves the mood ahead of the critical ECB decision

The market mood has improved after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he is delaying the new tariffs on China from October 1 to October 15 as a gesture to China that celebrates its national day on October 1. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures