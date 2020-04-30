Gold in the balance of COVID-19 waves of global resurgence

- Gold has struggled to stay on the bid in an environment of getting businesses back to work.
- As nations seek to kick start economies, COVID-19 is lurking around the corner.
Gold is currently trading at $1,684.28, -1.55% having travelled between a high of $1,721.94 to a low of $1,682.07. The pressure is on as market anxiety over COVID-19 started to dissipate in recent days on the notion that nations and some US states will be getting business back to work.
The risk profile in financial and commodity markets has taken a turn for the better of late and gold is suffering as a consequence. The precious metal has been unable to get above the 1750s and bulls have run out of steam.
However, the COVID-19 situation is fluid and it is no to say that we are anywhere near to being out of the woods yet for it now appears likely that some places will experience a local resurgence as restrictions are lifted and economies reopen. For example, Singapore has seen a resurgence mainly from imported cases, which have led to local transmission; this suggests that restrictions on international travel may continue.
A volatile time ahead for gold
In the US, heavy-equipment manufacturers such as Boeing have resumed production and some states have rolled out aggressive reopening plans despite he nationwide concerns that there is not enough testing yet to keep the coronavirus from rebounding. Indeed, Europe’s experience in relaxing restrictions, and the most successful approaches there, will probably inform the approaches deployed in the United States at this juncture.
We can bet that anytime we have another scare, gold will be an attractive safe haven for nervous investors. So, despite the flattening of the curve and the recent calming effect in markets with stocks making a comeback (S&P 500 meets a 61.8% Fibo of stock market rout), the months ahead will probably still be quite volatile for gold.
"While a sharp recovery in equity prices could constrain safe-haven demand for gold, ultimately, we argue that the monetary impulse will remain the primary driver of investment demand for the yellow metal," analysts at TD Securities argued.
"The balance of risks remains to the upside for gold. That being said, while we expect some marginal CTA selling flow in response to the deteriorating momentum, we don't expect any significant changes in trend follower positioning."
Gold levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1684.82
|Today Daily Change
|-28.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.66
|Today daily open
|1713.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1685.41
|Daily SMA50
|1635.21
|Daily SMA100
|1588.52
|Daily SMA200
|1538.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1717.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1698.06
|Previous Weekly High
|1739
|Previous Weekly Low
|1661.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1710.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1705.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1701.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1681.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1721.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1729.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1741.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 as dollar suffers from month-end fixing
EUR/USD trades early Asia near a daily high of 1.0972, as the greenback sold-off against its European rivals. The ECB disappointed investors by leaving its QE programs unchanged amid devastating eurozone data.
GBP/USD surges above 1.26 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the dollar is losing ground. The UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.
Gold: Elliott Wave analysis shows that prices could be heading towards $1600
The price of gold has come off somewhat in recent sessions. The price has posted a new wave low taking out the USD 1692.38 support zone. More importantly, this means that the price has now made a lower high lower low formation on the hourly chart.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.