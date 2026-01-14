Gold holds near record highs amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties

Gold (XAU/USD) regains a positive footing on Wednesday after a shallow pullback from record highs the previous day, as lingering economic and geopolitical uncertainties continue to underpin safe-haven demand.

At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades around $4,610, easing slightly after climbing to a fresh all-time high near $4,642 earlier in the day.

The yellow metal is up nearly 2.5% so far this week, supported by concerns over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence and rising unrest in Iran, which have revived fears of possible United States (US) involvement and the risk of wider regional instability.

Markets are also closely watching Washington’s renewed interest in Greenland, with high-level talks scheduled later on Wednesday.

Further support has come from signs of easing inflation pressure in the US. Data released on Tuesday showed that the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose less than expected, reinforcing expectations that the Fed can continue along a gradual easing path.

Market movers: Markets digest US data Fed outlook, and rising geopolitical risk

Headline PPI rose 0.2% MoM in November, matching expectations and accelerating from October, while the annual rate climbed to 3% from 2.8%, coming in above forecasts of 2.7%. Core PPI was unchanged on the month, undershooting expectations for a 0.2% rise, but the annual core rate increased to 3% from 2.9%, also exceeding the forecast.

Retail Sales rose 0.6% MoM in November, beating expectations of a 0.4% increase and reversing October’s 0.1% decline. Annual sales growth held at 3.3%. Sales excluding autos climbed 0.5% on the month, above forecasts of 0.4% and October’s 0.2% rise. The control group, which feeds directly into Gross Domestic Product (GDP) calculations, increased 0.4% after October’s 0.6% rise.

US headline CPI rose 0.3% MoM in December, in line with expectations and unchanged from November, keeping the annual rate steady at 2.7%. Core CPI increased 0.2% MoM, below the 0.3% forecast. On a yearly basis, core inflation stood at 2.6%, below the 2.7% forecast.

US President Trump renewed his attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the inflation data, calling the numbers “great” and pressing for rate cuts. His remarks come as markets remain unsettled by reports of a criminal investigation tied to Powell’s testimony on the Fed’s headquarters renovation, keeping concerns over central bank independence in focus.

Risks of possible US military action in Iran have risen after President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!… HELP IS ON ITS WAY,” adding that all meetings with Iranian officials are cancelled until the violence ends. Trump has previously indicated that military action remains an option if Tehran continues its crackdown.

Markets are also on alert for a possible US Supreme Court ruling later on Wednesday on the legality of President Donald Trump’s use of emergency tariff powers.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said on Tuesday there is “little reason for further easing of policy in the near term” and that policy is “well positioned to balance risks on both sides.” He added that the latest inflation reading was encouraging and supports the view that inflation could converge toward 2% this year.

Technical analysis: Uptrend intact despite overbought conditions

From a technical perspective, XAU/USD continues to extend its upward trajectory, shrugging off overbought conditions and fears of an overstretched rally. Buyers remain firmly in control, with price action holding comfortably above both the short and long-term moving averages, underscoring the strength of the broader uptrend.

However, some caution is warranted. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands near 71, firmly in overbought territory, and a bearish divergence on the daily and 4-hour charts suggests upside momentum is starting to cool.

This may limit near-term follow-through and raise the risk of brief consolidation or shallow pullbacks. Still, the Average Directional Index (ADX) at 32.38 points to a strong underlying trend.

On the downside, initial support is seen near $4,600, followed by the 21-day SMA around $4,433. On the upside, a decisive hold above current levels keeps the focus on $4,650 as the next immediate bullish target, with room for an extension toward $4,700.