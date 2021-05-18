Gold Futures: Room for further upside

Open interest in Gold futures markets rose for the third session in a row on Monday, this time by around 18.3K contracts considering preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume followed suit and went up by around 66.5K contracts after two daily pullbacks in a row.
Gold now targets $1,890 near-term
Gold prices closed the Monday’s session at fresh 4-month highs, extending the recent breakout of the key 200-day SMA ($1,845). The uptick was amidst rising open interest and volume, allowing for the continuation of the current bounce. That said, there is a minor hurdle around the $1,890 per ounce troy, where sits a Fibo level of the January-March drop.
EUR/USD: Well placed for 1.22 on USD sell-off, focus on Eurozone GDP, Lagarde
EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops near 1.2170, looking to recapture 1.2200. Vaccine optimism extends US dollar weakness amid a light calendar. Eurozone GDP could justify European Commission’s upbeat forecast. ECB President Lagarde may add to the economic recovery hopes.
GBP/USD moves to a fresh high in pursuit of the 1.42 area
GBP/USD is on the warpath as the US dollar loses traction and support of yields. Cable has travelled between a low of 1.4125 to a high of 1.4174 while the greenback teeters near multi-month lows with Treasury yields stalling due. Bulls target the 1.42 area in a break on the daily resistance.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.