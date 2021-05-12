Gold Futures: Gains appear limited

Open interest in Gold futures markets shrunk by around 9.6K contracts on Tuesday, reversing three consecutive daily builds, considering preliminary readings from CME Group. Volume, instead, went up by around 48K contracts, partially reversing the previous drop.
Gold stays capped by $1,850
The weekly advance in Gold prices remains capped by the key 200-day SMA around $1,850 per ounce troy. Tuesday’s small uptick was on the back of shrinking open interest, however, removing strength from the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the very near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
