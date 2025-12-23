USD/JPY plunges to near 155.80 amid fragile US Dollar, Japan’s intervention call

The USD/JPY pair trades 0.75% lower to near 155.80 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The pair faces severe selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver more interest rate cuts in 2026 than it had signaled in the monetary policy announcement on December 17.

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, revisits an over 11-week low near 97.85.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.35% -0.40% -0.69% -0.36% -0.58% -0.79% -0.60% EUR 0.35% -0.05% -0.35% -0.00% -0.24% -0.44% -0.25% GBP 0.40% 0.05% -0.27% 0.04% -0.18% -0.39% -0.20% JPY 0.69% 0.35% 0.27% 0.33% 0.13% -0.13% 0.11% CAD 0.36% 0.00% -0.04% -0.33% -0.20% -0.44% -0.23% AUD 0.58% 0.24% 0.18% -0.13% 0.20% -0.21% -0.02% NZD 0.79% 0.44% 0.39% 0.13% 0.44% 0.21% 0.19% CHF 0.60% 0.25% 0.20% -0.11% 0.23% 0.02% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The CME FedWatch tool shows there is a 73.8% chance that the Fed will reduce interest rates at least 50 bps next year. This is contrary to what the Fed’s dot plot showed last week. As per the dot plot, policymakers collectively see the Federal Fund Rate dropping to 3.4% from current levels of 3.50%-3.75%, suggesting there will be only one interest rate cut in 2026.

Fed dovish expectations have been intensified due to weak job market conditions and signs from a slew of previous Consumer Price Index (CPI) reports that there was a limited impact of tariffs on inflation.

Going forward, the next trigger for the US Dollar will be the flash Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. Investors will closely monitor the data to get fresh cues on the current economic health.

Meanwhile, the outperformance from the Japanese Yen (JPY), following warnings of Japan’s intervention by Finance Minister (FM) Satsuki Katayama to support the currency against one-sided excessive moves, has weighed heavily on the pair.

Earlier in the day, FM Satsuki Katayama said, “Japan has a free hand in dealing with excessive moves in the Yen.” She added that the administration will take “appropriate action against excessive moves”.