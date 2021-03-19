Gold Futures: Further upside appears contained

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

Open interest in Gold futures markets shrunk by around 3.1K contracts on Thursday, reversing three consecutive daily builds according to flash data from CME Group. Volume, instead, rose for the third session in a row, this time by around 34.3K contracts.

Gold: Gains seem limited around $1,760

Gold prices charted an inconclusive day on Thursday after hitting weekly tops in the $1,760 area per ounce troy. The move was accompanied by shrinking open interest and rising volume, exposing further consolidation in the very near-term.

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1900 mark, remains vulnerable

EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1900 mark, remains vulnerable

EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, consolidating its overnight slide from near 1.2000. A pullback in the US bond yields capped the USD upside and extended some support. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpinned the common currency.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds 1.3900 despite fears of UK’s vaccine shortage

GBP/USD holds 1.3900 despite fears of UK’s vaccine shortage

GBP/USD struggles to extend the bounce above 1.3900 ahead of the London open. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Fears of cut in the UK’s vaccine supply, Sino-American tussles remain a drag on the major.

GBP/USD News

Gold keeps range around $1730, focus on US-China talks

Gold keeps range around $1730, focus on US-China talks

Gold trades pressured around $1730, remaining well within Thursday's roader trading range. The underlying bullish tone around the USD exerted some fresh pressure on gold. All eyes remain on the yields and US-China talks. 

Gold News

Cardano targets $2.30 next

Cardano targets $2.30 next

Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.

Read more

Barrick Gold: Is it a good buy after the boost from the Fed?

Barrick Gold: Is it a good buy after the boost from the Fed?

I'll believe it when I see it – that is a good summary of the Federal Reserve approach on the economy and rising rates – and a great one for gold. The world's most powerful central bank is set to continue printing around $120 billion per month and leave interest rates unchanged for longer. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures