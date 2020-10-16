Open Interest in gold futures markets rose by almost 8K contracts on Thursday after three consecutive daily drops in light of advanced figures from CME Group. In the same line, volume went up by around 31.2K contracts, prolonging the choppy activity seen as of late.
Gold now looks to $1,918/oz
Gold prices advanced further and closed above the $1,900 mark per ounce for the second session in a row on Thursday. The move was accompanied by increasing open interest and volume, allowing for the continuation of this trend in the very near-term. That said, the next target of relevance is located at the so far monthly peaks near $1,920 per ounce (October 12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
