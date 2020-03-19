Gold flirting with multi-day lows, below $1475 level

  • Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
  • A global rush to hoard cash benefitted the USD and exerted some pressure.
  • The risk-off mood, sliding US bond yields helped limit losses, at least for now.

Gold edged lower through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1465 region in the last hour.

The precious metal continued with its struggle to move back above the very important 200-day SMA, rather witnessed some fresh selling near the key $1500 psychological mark and held weaker for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Investors scrambled for cash amid growing fears of a global recession led by the coronavirus pandemic, which benefitted the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency and undermined demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.

The downtick seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing downward spiral in the global equity markets. Even some renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields did little to provide any meaningful boost, albeit seemed to help limit deeper losses.

It will now be interesting to see if the commodity is able to attract any meaningful buying interest at lower levels or aim towards challenging YTD lows, around the $1450 region, which if broken should pave the way for a further near-term downfall.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1467.64
Today Daily Change -18.46
Today Daily Change % -1.24
Today daily open 1486.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1610.59
Daily SMA50 1585.64
Daily SMA100 1535.85
Daily SMA200 1501.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1546.57
Previous Daily Low 1472.8
Previous Weekly High 1703.4
Previous Weekly Low 1504.72
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1500.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1518.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 1457.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 1428.05
Daily Pivot Point S3 1383.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1530.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 1575.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 1604.62

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces from fresh year low, still bearish

EUR/USD bounces from fresh year low, still bearish

Volatility is once again wild with EUR/USD falling to 1.0725 to bounce some 100 pips. Dollar demand remains elevated as the euro struggles after the ECB announced a new QE program worth €750 billion.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges past 1.1600, correcting extreme readings

GBP/USD surges past 1.1600, correcting extreme readings

The greenback is easing across the board, correcting rather than giving up. The UK government is closing schools and considering to put London in lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: A seldom sunshine does not enlighten the Moon

Cryptocurrencies: A seldom sunshine does not enlighten the Moon

The cryptocurrencies that hold the podium by capitalization in the crypto universe are at the beginning of the last phase of consolidation. The technical setup is improving and is starting to show details that point to an upcoming recovery in prices in the short term. 

Read more

Gold flirting with multi-day lows, below $1475 level

Gold flirting with multi-day lows, below $1475 level

Gold edged lower through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1465 region in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI struggles to extend the recovery momentum above $24

WTI struggles to extend the recovery momentum above $24

Having failed several attempts to extend the recovery momentum above the 24 handle so far this Thursday, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) has entered a consolidative mode over the last hours.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures