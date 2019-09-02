Gold falls back to $ 1520 amid resurgent USD demand

- Gold pares gains as US dollar index regains poise amid US-China trade woes.
- Risk-off market profile helps cushion the downside in Gold.
- US Labor Day holiday-led trading could exaggerate Gold’s moves.
Fresh bids emerged just below the 1520 level over the last hour, allowing a tepid recovery in Gold. However, resurgent US dollar demand across the board could keep a lid on the recovery.
US-China new tariffs led risk-off powers the USD
Amid persisting risk-off trades, driven by intensifying disorderly Brexit fears and the new round of tariffs imposed by the US and China on each other’s imports, the safe-haven appeal of the US dollar remains underpinned, in turn weighing negatively on the USD-denominated gold.
Further, in evidence of decreased confidence in gold, holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.23% to 878.31 tonnes on Friday.
However, the yellow metal continues to derive support from the softer risk tone induced weakness in the Treasury yields and global equities while upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI data also helps keep the downside limited. Note that China is the world’s top gold consumer.
From a broader perspective, the traditional safe-haven gold will continue to remain in demand amid US-China trade escalation and heightened fears over a global economic downturn.
In the day ahead, the USD price-action will play a key role in gold trades while any fresh developments on the trade front will be closely watched amid light trading.
Gold Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1521.4
|Today Daily Change
|1.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1520.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1509.54
|Daily SMA50
|1454.17
|Daily SMA100
|1377.6
|Daily SMA200
|1332.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1533.1
|Previous Daily Low
|1517.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1554.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1517.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1523.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1527.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1514.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1507.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1498.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1529.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1539.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1545.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
