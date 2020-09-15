Gold: Eyes $2400 over 12 months, key three reasons – Citibank

Analysts at Citigroup cite three reasons why gold’s bull trend remains intact while traders target $2400/ oz over the next 12 months.

Key quotes

“Record pace of ETF investor inflows, weakening US$ and negative real yields are the primary drivers for the push higher."

“For the next 3-months, we lift gold short-term targets to ~$2,200/oz.”

“6-12m targets breaching $2,400/oz seems plausible.”

