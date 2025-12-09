TRENDING:
RBA Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold extends the range play as traders await FOMC decision for directional impetus

  • Gold remains confined in a range as traders opt to wait for the crucial FOMC rate decision.
  • Dovish Fed expectations keep a lid on the recent USD recovery and support the commodity.
  • Geopolitical risks turn out to be another factor lending support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Gold extends the range play as traders await FOMC decision for directional impetus
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move through the Asian session on Tuesday and remains confined in a familiar range held over the past week or so. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday. The focus will be on updated economic projections, including the so-called dot plot, and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference, which could provide more cues about the future rate-cut path. This, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) and provide a fresh impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.

In the meantime, firming expectations that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs this week and bets for more rate cuts in 2026 keep a lid on the attempted USD recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched last week. This, along with persistent geopolitical risks stemming from the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and the cautious market mood, might continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Gold. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the XAU/USD pair has topped out in the near-term and positioning for any meaningful depreciation move.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls not ready to give up as Fed rate cut bets undermine the USD

  • The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index released last Friday did little to influence expectations for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, traders are currently pricing in an over 85% chance that the US central bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
  • The dovish outlook fails to assist the US Dollar to capitalize on the recent modest recovery move from its lowest level since late October and turns out to be a key factor that acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold. Traders, however, seem reluctant and opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's future rate-cut path before placing fresh directional bets.
  • The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rose to a 2-1/2-month top on Monday amid speculations that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during the post-meeting press conference might point to a higher bar for further rate reduction. This continues to act as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold through the Asian session.
  • US President Donald Trump may walk away from supporting the Ukrainian war efforts against Russia, the American leader’s son said while speaking at a West Asia conference. This comes amid slow progress in Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks and keeps geopolitical risks in play, which is seen as another factor supporting the safe-haven commodity.
  • Traders now look forward to Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the ADP Weekly Employment Change and JOLTS Job Openings. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the XAU/USD pair, though traders might opt to wait on the sidelines heading into the key central bank event risk.

Gold needs to break out through a short-term range before the next leg of a directional move

The commodity has been showing some resilience below the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) since the beginning of this month. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory, a subsequent move back above the $4,200 mark could lift the Gold price to the next relevant hurdle near the $4,245-4,250 region. The latter represents the top end of a one-week-old range, above which the XAU/USD pair could surpass the $4,277-4,278 intermediate hurdle and aims to reclaim the $4,300 mark.

On the flip side, the $4,175-4,174 area could offer immediate support ahead of the monthly low, around the $4,164-4,163 zone. A convincing break below could make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards testing sub-$4,100 levels. The latter represents a short-term ascending trend-line extending from late October, which, if broken decisively, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses.

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD under pressure as yield climb weighs and Fed risk dominates

EUR/USD under pressure as yield climb weighs and Fed risk dominates

EUR/USD slides 0.05% as the week begins, courtesy of broad US Dollar strength, amid choppy trading as traders brace for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1637 after hitting a daily high of 1.1672.

GBP/USD shuffles its feet as investors await key central bank moves

GBP/USD shuffles its feet as investors await key central bank moves

GBP/USD found little momentum on either side of the line on Monday, with the Cable pair churning chart paper just north of the 1.3300 handle to kick off a fresh trading week. Broad-market sentiment is largely hinging on an upcoming interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve due during the midweek, and investors are shunning stepping too far into either the bullish or bearish side in the runup to one of the biggest rate calls of the year.

Gold buyers still hopeful ahead of US jobs data, Fed

Gold buyers still hopeful ahead of US jobs data, Fed

Gold keeps its range trade intact around $4,200 as the Fed’s two-day monetary policy meeting begins later on Tuesday. US Dollar loses ground with Treasury bond yields even as the mood turns cautious. Gold’s daily chart shows that the bull-bear tug-of-war will likely continue ahead of US jobs data.

Shiba Inu stabilizes with bullish momentum building

Shiba Inu stabilizes with bullish momentum building

Shiba Inu price steadies around $0.0000092 on Tuesday, after rebounding 3% and finding support around the key level. The bullish sentiment is further supported by SHIB’s rising trading volume, large whale orders and buy-side dominance, which have risen alongside positive funding rates. 

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

Big week ahead: Fed poised to cut as Canada, Australia and Switzerland hold steady

This week we get a lot of data releases but the biggie is all those central bank decisions. Canada, Australia and Switzerland are expected to stay on hold, but the Fed is expected to cut.

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers