Gold extends rally as geopolitical risks boost haven demand

- Gold extends its rally from Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Friday as Middle East tensions ratcheted up over the weekend.
- The precious metal was already rallying after the Fed chair’s speech signaled the beginning of a lower interest-rate regime.
- Technically, XAU/USD resumes its overall uptrending bias and edges towards its next target at $2,550.
Gold (XAU/USD) trades up into the $2,520s on Monday, as a combination of safe-haven demand sparked by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and increased confidence US interest rates will track lower in the medium-to-long term, make the non-interest paying asset more attractive to investors.
Gold edges higher as risk aversion helps safe-haven demand
Gold trades higher on Monday as geopolitical risk aversion increases investor demand for safe-havens, of which Gold is a notable example.
Rising tensions in the Middle East are a factor, after the Israelis launched a mass pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon over the weekend. Hezbollah then retaliated with a hail of missiles and drone strikes in northern Israel. Fears Iran could enter the conflict after weeks of threats also persist.
Powell speech drives Gold higher after sea change in language
Gold rose over a percentage point on Friday after the Chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Jerome Powell made a speech at the Jackson Hole central banking symposium, in which he gave the clearest signals yet that the Fed is going to cut interest rates.
Powell raised concerns that the US labor market is slowing down due to the impact of continuously high interest rates, which have remained at a peak range of 5.25%-5.50% since July 2023. Whilst these had successfully reduced inflation, they were now having a negative impact on company hiring.
“Upside risks to inflation have diminished, downside risks to employment have increased,” said Powell, adding that “Labor market cooling is unmistakable, no longer overheated."
US government bond yields, which reflect investors' outlook for inflation and interest rates, fell after his speech. The yellow metal tends to appreciate when yields drop as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying Gold.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the strength of the Dollar against a trade-weighted basket, – and is negatively correlated to Gold – sank to a new year-to-date low of 100.53 on Monday morning as traders continued to digest Powell’s comments.
Gold has benefited from elevated expectations that the Fed will make a “mega” 0.50% interest-rate cut in September – double the usual 0.25% reduction. From a probability in the mid-20% prior to his speech, the chances of such a bumper cut have risen back up to the mid-30% afterward, according to the CME FedWatch tool, which uses the price of 30-day fed fund futures in its calculations.
Technical Analysis: Gold extends bounce from top of old range
Gold (XAU/USD) extends the rebound from support at the top of its old range. Despite trading sideways recently, the pair remains in an uptrend and given “the trend is your friend” this continues to favor longs over shorts.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
The breakout of the range on August 14 generated an upside target at roughly $2,550, calculated by taking the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the range’s height and extrapolating it higher. This target is the minimum expectation for a follow-through after a breakout based on principles of technical analysis.
A break above the $2,531 all-time high from August 20 would provide added confirmation of a continuation higher towards the $2,550 target.
Alternatively, a break back inside the range would negate the upside projected target. Such a move would be confirmed on a close below $2,470 (August 22 low). It would change the picture for Gold and bring the short-term uptrend into doubt.
Gold is in a broad uptrend on medium and long-term time frames, however, which further supports an overall bullish outlook for the precious metal.
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell speech
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.Read more.
Last release: Fri Aug 23, 2024 14:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: -
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1200 after German IFO data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades marginally lower on the day below 1.1200 in the European session, even though the IFO sentiment figures from Germany came in slightly better than expected. Investors await Durable Goods orders data from the US.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 as USD finds its feet
GBP/USD is off multi-month highs to tread water near 1.3200 early Monday. The US Dollar attempts a minor recovery amid souring risk sentiment, acting as a headwind for the pair. Middle East geopolitical risks and US Durable Goods data are closely eyed.
Gold extends rally as geopolitical risks boost haven demand
Gold trades up into the $2,520s on Monday, as a combination of safe-haven demand sparked by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and increased confidence US interest rates will track lower in the medium-to-long term, make the non-interest paying asset more attractive to investors.
Toncoin price crashes double-digits as Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested
Toncoin (TON) plunged 14% in two days, reaching a low of $5.23 on Sunday. As of Monday, it trades at around $5.73. This bearish sentiment was initiated by the arrest of Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, by the Fench authorities on Saturday.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
US Consumer confidence data will provide a gauge of how consumers are feeling. Jobless claims are in focus after Fed Chair Powell's dovish speech. Investors will look to the core PCE index to confirm that inflation is falling.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.