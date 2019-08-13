Gold eases from multi-year highs, sits comfortably above $1,520

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Demand for gold stays strong amid heightened geopolitical concerns.
  • US Dollar Index remains in tight range below mid-97s.
  • Wall Street looks to open in negative territory on Tuesday.

The precious metal extended its rally on Tuesday and touched its highest level in more than six years at $1,535 as investors continue to seek safe-havens amid a number of factors weighing on the market sentiment. Following the impressive run, the XAU/USD pair is now consolidating its daily gains, still adding nearly 1% around $1,525.

Markets remain risk-averse

The lack of progress in the US-China trade talks, heightened odds of the Federal Reserve cutting rates more than once in the remainder of the year, disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the euro area, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the poor performance of emerging markets' currencies following the crash in Argentinian peso, the ongoing protests in Hong Kong all seem to be forcing investors to stay away from risky assets.

Reflecting the dismal market mood, major European equity indexes suffer heavy losses on Tuesday and Wall Street looks to open deep in the negative territory with the S&P 500 Futures losing more than 0.3% at the moment.

In the early trading hours of the American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures. Ahead of the data, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily losses at 97.35.

On Wednesday, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from China will also be looked upon for fresh signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Stronger-than-expected readings from China could trigger a long-overdue correction in the XAU/USD pair. Disappointing data, on the other hand, are likely to keep bulls in control of the precious metal's price action.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1525.4
Today Daily Change 14.30
Today Daily Change % 0.95
Today daily open 1511.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1445.54
Daily SMA50 1406.1
Daily SMA100 1346.94
Daily SMA200 1311.18
Levels
Previous Daily High 1518.48
Previous Daily Low 1488.19
Previous Weekly High 1510.16
Previous Weekly Low 1436.96
Previous Monthly High 1452.72
Previous Monthly Low 1382.02
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1506.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1499.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 1493.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1475.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 1463.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 1523.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 1536.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 1553.95

 

 

EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid upbeat US inflation, weak German data

EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid upbeat US inflation, weak German data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 after the US Core CPI beat expectations with 2.2% YoY. Earlier, German ZEW Economic Sentiment survey plunged to -44.1 points. Trade tensions are eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD ticks up as UK wages, unemployment rise

GBP/USD ticks up as UK wages, unemployment rise

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050, stable. UK wages beat expectations by rising by 3.9% when excluding bonuses but the unemployment rate rose unexpectedly. Brexit concerns weigh while US inflation beat expectations. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears gearing up for a break below 105.00 amid risk-off

USD/JPY: Bears gearing up for a break below 105.00 amid risk-off

The USD/JPY bears are seen making another attempt towards the 105 handle, as risk-off sentiment dominates the European trading amid global slowdown fears and Hong Kong protests among other global concerns.

USD/JPY News

Levels cryptos must conquer to unleash the bulls after another SEC delay

