- Fed keeps rates unchanged as expected at 5.25-5.50%.
- The Summary of Economic projections implies one more 25 bps rate hike this year.
- US Dollar rises sharply after the FOMC statement, weighing on Gold.
Gold took a step down on reaction to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate call for Wednesday, with the XAU/USD testing the waters in the $1,940.00 region.
The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate at 5.5% as investors broadly anticipated, but the US central bank saw an uptick in their forward-looking inflation expectations.
Markets are seeing the 1-year Fed inflation expectations lifting half a percent to 5.1% from the previously recorded 4.6%.
The XAU/USD fell off the $1,946.00 level after the release, declining into challenge range of the $1,940.00 handle.
