Gold tumbles over 1.5%, drops below $3,280 after Fed holds rates in 9–2 split.

Powell dismisses near-term cut, says “tariff passthrough may be slower than thought.”

Q2 GDP beats but shows softer consumer spending, weak business investment.

Traders now see 45% chance of September rate cut, down from 60% pre-Fed.

Gold price tumbled over 1.50% on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, decided to hold rates unchanged, on a 9-2 split vote. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's leaning hawkish at the press conference, alongside strong Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for Q2 2025, weighed Bullion prices. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades below $3,280 after hitting a high of $3,334.

Risk appetite turned sour after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against a rate cut at the September 16-17, adopting a meeting-by-meeting approach. This and uncertainty of when inflation would show tariffs effect on prices, sponsored Gold’s next leg down, below $3,300 toward the daily low of $3,268.

“Tariff passthrough to prices may be slower than thought,” Powell said.

Meanwhile, the Fed monetary policy statement revealed that growth of economic activity has moderated in the first half, though the unemployment rate remains low and inflation remains “somewhat elevated.”

The statement revealed the committee’s commitment to achieve maximum employment and inflation at a rate of 2% and acknowledged that “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated.”

Data released earlier, showed that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of the US. Although the print is positive, the report showed that consumer spending weakened and business investment slowed sharply. Reuters revealed that most economists estimate GDP for the full year at 1.5%, below the 1.8% foreseen by the Fed.

Other data showed that private hiring resumed, according to the ADP National Employment Change in July.

The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are pricing in a 45% 60% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed at the September 17 meeting, down from 60% before the Fed’s decision.

The docket for the remainder of the week will feature core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), Initial Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures and the ISM Manufacturing PMI.

Daily digest market movers: Gold plunges below $3,300, post Fed and US GDP data

Gold price is pressured due to rising US Treasury yields, which are also boosting the Greenback. The US 10-year T-note yield is up four basis points (bps) at 4.36%. US real yields are also climbing four bps to 1.884%.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against six currencies, is up 0.55% at 99.43.

The US Commerce Department revealed that GDP for Q2 2025 rose by 3% QoQ, up from Q1's -0.5% contraction and above forecasts for 2.4% growth. At the same time, the ADP National Employment report for July came in at 104K, crushing forecasts of 78K and better than the -33K plunge in June.

Pending Home Sales deteriorated in June and dropped -0.8% MoM after May’s 1.8% increase, sponsored by higher mortgage rates.

Consumer Confidence improved in July, according to the Conference Board (CB), though some comments of the survey showed households are struggling to find jobs.

A Reuters poll revealed that market participants expect the Gold price to average $3,320 a troy ounce in 2025 and $3,400 for 2026.

XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold nosedives but remains bullish above $3,250

Gold price remains upwardly biased despite sitting below $3,300 and reaching a three-week low. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish, showing that momentum favors sellers. However, a “dovish” tilt by the Fed could drive the XAU/USD price toward the day’s high of $3,334, ahead of $3,350.

On the flip side, a hawkish hold clears the path to test the confluence of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the June 30 low near $3,242 and $3,250, respectively.