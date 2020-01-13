Gold consolidates modest losses, holds around $1550

- Yellow metal heads for daily loss keeps familiar range.
- Risk appetite, higher US yields weighed on XAU/USD.
Gold prices dropped on Monday, on a quiet day for global markets. Price tested levels above $1560 but failed to hold and dropped to as low at $1546 before stabilizing around $1550.
Eyes on US-China deal
The improvement in risk sentiment weakened the demand for gold. Among currencies the yen was also hit. Higher US yields also contributed to the decline in gold and JPY. The Swiss franc outperformed despite the environment.
Trade headlines are behind the optimism. The Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He just arrived in the US to sign the Phase One trade deal probably on Wednesday. On the data front, the next relevant economic report is US CPI due on Tuesday.
Technical outlook
XAU/USD is moving in a consolidation range, between $1540 and $1560. It dropped to the mentioned area after hitting multi-year highs above $1600 last week. The retreat could continue if gold breaks under $1540. The next strong support area might be seen at $1520/25 (horizontal level and the 20-day moving average).
The dominant trend still points to the upside but it has lost momentum over the last sessions. A firm recovery in XAU/USD above $1560 could signal more gains ahead. The next resistance is seen at $1575.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1550.01
|Today Daily Change
|-10.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|1560.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1516.21
|Daily SMA50
|1487.74
|Daily SMA100
|1496.1
|Daily SMA200
|1431
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1561
|Previous Daily Low
|1545.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1611.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1540.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1555.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1551.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1550.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1540.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1535.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1565.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1570.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1580.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1150 on US-China trade headlines
The US is said to lift China’s currency manipulator tag ahead of the trade deal, further fueling the dominant positive mood and weighing on the greenback. Phase one of the trade deal to be signed next Wednesday.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.3000 amid soft data, BOE’s dovishness
Worse-than-anticipated UK data and local policymakers pledging for rate cuts undermine demand for Sterling. GBP/USD sub-1.3000 despite a weaker dollar.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Long-term upward transition
Bitcoin recovers the previous bullish scenario above $8000. Ethereum suffers to maintain the strong pace of Bitcoin, risks losing key supports. XRP tries to re-enter the game above the $0.20 level.
Gold consolidates modest losses, holds around $1550
Gold prices dropped on Monday, on a quiet day for global markets. Price tested levels above $1560 but failed to hold and dropped to as low at $1546 before stabilizing around $1550. The improvement in risk sentiment weakened the demand for gold.
USD/JPY: Bulls pressuring psychological resistance level
Japan will release the November Trade Balance and the December Eco Watchers survey. Risk-on sentiment plays against safe-haven yen and backs a mildly weak dollar. USD/JPY could near the 111.00 figure in the upcoming sessions.