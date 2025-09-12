- Gold regains positive traction on Friday as Fed rate cut bets continue to weigh on the USD.
- Rising geopolitical tensions and trade-related uncertainties further benefit the commodity.
- Even the upbeat market mood does little to dent demand for the safe-haven precious metal.
Gold (XAU/USD) trims a part of its intraday gains, though it sticks to positive bias through the first half of the European session on Friday and remains close to the record high touched earlier this week. Softer labor market data overshadowed a higher-than-expected US consumer inflation reading on Thursday and lifted bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, keeps the US Dollar (USD) depressed near its lowest level since July 24 and continues to benefit the non-yielding yellow metal.
Apart from this, political turmoil in France and Japan, along with persistent trade-related uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions, turn out to be other factors acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven Gold. However, a generally positive risk tone holds back the XAU/USD bulls from placing aggressive bets amid still overbought conditions on the daily chart. Nevertheless, the commodity remains on track to register strong gains for the fourth straight week, and the aforementioned supportive factors back the case for additional gains.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls have the upper hand amid supportive fundamental backdrop
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in August, pushing the annual inflation rate to 2.9% from 2.7% recorded in July. Meanwhile, the core gauge, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.3% for the month and 3.1% on a yearly basis in August, matching the previous month's print and consensus estimate.
- The higher-than-expected US consumer inflation reading, however, was overshadowed by a rise in the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims to the highest level since October 2021. This comes on top of a weak US Nonfarm Payrolls report last Friday and provides further evidence about the softening labor market, which, in turn, backs the case for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve and underpins the Gold.
- The markets have now almost fully priced in three rate cuts for the rest of the year. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, traders see a 100% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the FOMC meeting next week and expect two more rate cuts, in October and in December. This dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a five-month low and the US Dollar to its lowest level since July 24.
- The British daily Financial Times reported that the Donald Trump administration in the US will pressure G7 countries to hit India and China with sharply higher tariffs for buying Russian oil in an attempt to force Moscow into peace talks with Ukraine. Moreover, Japan’s Trade Ministry announced on Friday that the country will impose additional export restrictions on several foreign entities as part of sanctions against Russia.
- Poland has intercepted Russian drones that were flying over its airspace after completing a mission in western Ukraine. This was the first time a NATO member nation has fired shots in Russia’s war on Ukraine, raising the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions. Apart from this, the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East contribute to driving flows towards the safe-haven bullion and back the case for further gains.
- Traders now look to the release of the Preliminary University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD pair heading into the weekend. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the precious metal remains to the upside.
Gold constructive technical setup suggests that any corrective pullback could be bought into
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in overbought territory and warrants some caution for the XAU/USD bulls, or positioning for any further appreciating move. That said, some follow-through buying beyond the $3,657-3,658 region should allow the Gold price to retest the all-time peak, around the $3,675 zone touched on Tuesday. The momentum could extend further and allow the commodity to conquer the $3,700 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the $3,630 area, now seems to act as an immediate support ahead of the overnight swing low, around the $3,613-3,612 region and the $3,600 round figure. This is followed by the weekly low, around the $3,580 region, below which the Gold price could extend the corrective slide towards the $3,565-3,560 intermediate support en route to last Thursday's swing low, around the $3,510 region.
Economic Indicator
Michigan Consumer Expectations Index
The University of Michigan's Inflation Expectations gauge captures how much consumers anticipate prices will change over the coming 12 months. It comes out in two rounds—a preliminary release that tends to pack a bigger punch, followed by a revised update two weeks later.Read more.
Next release: Fri Sep 12, 2025 14:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 54.9
Previous: 55.9
Source: University of Michigan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1700 after US sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1700 in the American session on Friday. The disappointing UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD stays near 1.3550 as USD recovery loses steam
GBP/USD fluctuates in negative territory near 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its recovery momentum following the weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data and allows the pair to find support.
Gold clings to small daily gains near $3,650
Gold regains its traction and holds on to marginal gains near $3,650 on Friday. The disappointing consumer sentiment data from the US causes the USD to lose strength and supports XAU/USD ahead of next week's critical Fed policy meeting.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holds $115,000 amid steady accumulation, Ethereum and XRP hold gains
Bitcoin rises above $116,000, supported by demand from whales holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, but then retreats slightly. Ethereum extends its recovery above $4,500 amid steady ETF inflows.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.