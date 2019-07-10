Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Broad USD weakness boosts the XAU/USD pair on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index erases the majority of NFP-inspired gains.
  • Dovish central bank expectations help gold attract investors.

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading near $1415, adding 1.2% on the day.

Earlier today, FOMC Chairman Powell in his testimony before the Congress said that trade uncertainties and concerns about global economy continued to weigh on the economy and repeated that the Fed would act 'as appropriate' to sustain the economic growth. Furthermore, Powell also noted that weak inflation could be even more persistent than the Fed was currently anticipating.

Renewed hopes of the Fed adopting an aggressive dovish stance following these remarks weighed on the USD and allowed the pair to turn north. Moreover, major central banks' dovish expectations allowed the precious metal to find demand as a better investment alternative.

Later in the day, the FOMC in its June meeting minutes reiterated that many participants saw a stronger case for a rate cut to put additional weight on the buck's shoulders. The US Dollar Index erased almost all of the gains that it posted since last Friday's employment report and was last down 0.4% on the day at 97.10.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1414.36
Today Daily Change 16.68
Today Daily Change % 1.19
Today daily open 1397.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1356.57
Daily SMA50 1311.69
Daily SMA100 1308.19
Daily SMA200 1277.51
Levels
Previous Daily High 1399.9
Previous Daily Low 1386.34
Previous Weekly High 1436.2
Previous Weekly Low 1382.02
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1394.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1391.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 1389.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 1381.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 1375.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 1402.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 1408.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 1416.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retains gains and tests 1.1260 post-Powell, ignores FOMC’s Minutes

EUR/USD retains gains and tests 1.1260 post-Powell, ignores FOMC’s Minutes

Given Fed Chair Powell’s words earlier today, the market has chosen to ignore the Minutes of the latest meeting. Dollar’s weakness continues as more rate cuts are back on the table.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2500 after the dust settles

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2500 after the dust settles

The Pound benefited from broad dollar’s weakness just temporarily as the GBP/USD pair modest advance doesn’t change the bearish outlook. UK data keeps missing market’s expectations, although a light of hope surged from monthly GDP.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Printing fresh lows on dovish FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY: Printing fresh lows on dovish FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY was offered in late London and met a low of 108.39 as the Greenback drops to test the parameters of the 97 handle.

USD/JPY News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.

Gold News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location