Gold bulls make handbrake turn after reaching milestone high

- Gold edges lower after topping at a new record high of $2,790 on Thursday.
- The yellow metal sees downside pressure from rising US Treasury bond yields following stronger US employment data.
- Hopes of a Middle East ceasefire and the probability of a Trump victory are also weighing on Gold.
Gold (XAU/USD) pulls up and reverses from its new record high of $2,790 on Thursday. The precious metal is pulling back partly due to rising US Treasury bond yields, which reflect elevated interest rate expectations. These, in turn, reduce the attractiveness of non-interest-paying assets such as Gold.
Strong US ADP employment data on Wednesday helped provide an antidote to the weak US JOLTS Job Openings data released earlier in the week because it suggested the US labor market was not in as bad shape as feared. This is reducing bets the Federal Reserve (Fed) will need to slash interest rates to boost employment. The market-based probabilities, using the price of interest-rate swaps as a guide, forecasts an almost 100% chance of a 25 basis point (bps) or 0.25% cut by the Fed in November but a 70% probability in December.
Bond yields might be further rising because of the increasing odds of the Republican nominee Donald Trump winning the race to the White House. Trump’s preference for lower taxes, higher government borrowing and tariffs on foreign imports would probably be inflationary for the economy and lead the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer.
This, and the emergence of a glimmer of hope on the horizon for a ceasefire in the Middle East – thereby lowering safe-haven demand for the yellow metal – is creating a headwind for Gold price in its onward march higher.
Gold dips as bearish factors coalesce
Gold price is backing off from the record highs it scaled on Wednesday as the chances of a Trump presidency steadily increase.
Polling website FiveThirtyEight’s prediction model gives Trump a 52% chance of winning versus Vice President Kamala Harris’ 48%. Betting website OddsChecker offers fractional odds of 11/18 (or 62.1%) for a Trump win against 28/17 (or 37.8%) for a Kamala Harris victory. The latest opinion polls, however, still place Harris marginally in the lead with 48.1% versus 46.7% for Trump.
In addition, Gold may be falling on reduced safe-haven flows amid hopes of a ceasefire in the Middle East. The US has sent a new envoy to broker a peace deal between Israel Hamas and Hezbollah. Early signs suggest Israel is open to negotiation after successfully pushing back Hezbollah from southern Lebanon, decapitating its hierarchy and severely reducing Hamas’ capabilities in Gaza, according to Bloomberg News. The threat of Iran opening a direct front against Israel, however, remains a potential spoiler.
That said, the war in Ukraine continues to fuel geopolitical risks after the escalation of North Korean troops entering the war on the side of Russia.
Gold could also continue to see gains as the US Dollar leaks lower, despite rising bond yields (normally bullish for the Greenback) because Gold is mostly priced and traded in USD. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is down over a tenth of a percent on Thursday – down almost a third of a percent overall this week so far – trading just below 104.00.
Technical Analysis: Gold pulls back after breaking to new highs
Gold has broken out of the mini range it was stuck in between $2,708 and $2,758 and risen up to a new all-time high of $2,790 on Wednesday.
Overall, the yellow metal is in a steady uptrend on all time frames (short, medium and long), which, given the technical principle that “the trend is your friend,” tilts the odds in favor of more upside.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
The break above the top of the range helps confirm a continuation up to the next target level, probably at the big-figure $3,000 level (round number and psychological level).
A deeper pullback would find support initially from the top of the old range at $2,758, then $2,750. The overall uptrend, however, would be likely to resume afterward.
A break above $3,000 would activate the next upside target at $3,050.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps its daily gains below 1.0900 post-US PCE
The bearish sentiment in the US Dollar remains unabated and supports EUR/USD's constructive outlook, keeping it in the upper-1.10800s after the release of U.S. inflation data, as measured by the PCE, on Thursday.
USD/JPY falls below 152.50 as markets assess BoJ policy decisions
USD/JPY stays under bearish pressure and trades below 152.50 on Thursday. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) left its policy setting unchanged but Governor Ueda noted that the impact of foreign exchange rate on prices had become larger than in the past.
Gold corrects lower to $2,770 following US inflation prints
Gold remains on the back foot near $2,770 per troy ounce, as US inflation data ticked lower in September, while US yields display a negative performance across the curve.
Eurozone inflation up to 2% in October as unemployment hits new record low
The Eurozone’s inflation rate increased more than expected, with core inflation stable at 2.7%. The direction of incoming data in the region is not quite clear, which provides the ECB with confusing signals for the path of rate cuts.
Bank of Japan holds rates steady amid signs of modest GDP growth
Monthly industrial production results have been mixed but generally indicate a modest recovery in third-quarter GDP. Clear guidance from the Bank of Japan remains elusive, with each upcoming meeting being pivotal.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.