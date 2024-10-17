Gold breaks to new high as interest rates set to fall globally

- Gold touches a new all-time high above the previous September 26 high.
- The precious metal is helped by lower interest rate projections globally as inflation ducks.
- XAU/USD confirms its uptrending bias but risks pull back before extension.
Gold (XAU/USD) edges up to a new record high on Thursday, a few Dollars above the prior September 26 all-time high of $2,685. A mixture of declining global interest rate expectations and increased safe-haven flows amid heightened tensions in the Middle East are contributing to the rise.
Gold rallies as central banks prepare to lower interest rates
Gold pushes to new highs as markets price in a lower trajectory for global interest rates. Inflation is falling faster than expected across the world, increasing the probability that major central banks will accelerate their easing cycles. The expectation of lower interest rates is bullish for Gold as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-paying precious metal, making it more attractive to investors.
Following the release of lower-than-expected inflation data in September in the United Kingdom, the Bank of England (BoE) is now widely expected to decide to lower its bank rate by 25 basis points (bps) (0.25%) from 5.00% to 4.75% at its November meeting.
Likewise, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is now widely expected to aim for a “bazooka” at its policy rate and shoot off 50 pbs (0.50%) at its next policy meeting in October.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) concludes its policy meeting and is widely expected to execute a 25 bps (0.25%) rate cut after inflation fell below its 2.0% target for the first time since 2021 and economic activity has evinced a marked slowdown. This, and the fact that several Asian central banks have already made cuts recently, is supporting the rally in Gold.
That said, the upside for Gold may be limited as US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continue backtracking after being expected to adopt a more aggressive easing approach a few weeks ago.
On Tuesday, Bank of San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly’s speech scored a neutral 5.8 on the FXStreet FedTracker, which uses a custom AI to gauge the tone of Fed officials’ speeches on a dovish-to-hawkish scale from 0 to 10. This was above her long-running average of 4.5.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, meanwhile, scored a 6.2 on the FedTracker, which was also above his average of 5.1. Bostic opined the “US economy is doing well,” and that he did not see a recession on the horizon.
Currently, markets are pricing in almost a 94% chance of a 25 bps cut in the fed funds rate in November and a 6% probability of no-change at all, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Technical Analysis: Gold breaks to higher high
Gold rallies and breaks to a new all-time high. The establishment of a higher high reconfirms the uptrend and suggests the odds favor yet more upside to come.
XAU/USD 4-hour Chart
The most recent leg higher since the October 10 low looks like a three-wave zig-zag pattern that is complete, with the first and last waves more or less of equal length. Thus, it is possible that the precious metal could pull back lower temporarily – perhaps to the $2,670 mark, or even $2,650s – however, given the old adage that “the trend is your friend,” it will probably resume its uptrend thereafter. Eventually it is likely to reach the next target at $2,700, a round number and psychological level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still not overbought, suggesting there is further room for growth to the upside.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will Euro react to European Central Bank policy decisions? – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to lower key rates again in October amid growing signs of a worsening economic outlook and continuous disinflation. The Euro's valuation could be impacted by the ECB's language and President Lagarde's remarks.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3000 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is grinding higher to retest 1.3000 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from a recovery in risk sentiment and a pause in the US Dollar advance. All eyes now remain on the US Retail Sales data for fresh trading directives.
Gold rises toward $2,700, sets new record-high
Gold price prolongs its one-week-old uptrend for the third straight day and trades at a new record-high above $2,680. Investors await the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and September Retail Sales data releases from the US.
Bitcoin: Recent rally fuels “Uptober” hopes
Bitcoin demand appears to be picking up, according to a CryptoQuant report. BTC’s performance since the fourth halving closely resembles that of the third halving, when prices increased sharply.
Another unconvincing policy briefing fails to inspire confidence
Chinese authorities are playing the long game, trying to keep investors focused on the bigger picture, multiple stimulus measures spread out over time, with a bit of subtle bid support from state-backed institutions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.