Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds near $1690/oz, bullish

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD remains sidelined near the 1690/1700 support zone. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1740 resistance.
 
 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is consolidating the bull-run from mid-March as gold trades in the 1690/1700 support zone but below the 50/100SMAs on the four-hour chart while above the 200 SMA. The bullish bias on XAU/USD remains intact with buyers eyeing for a break above the 1740 level on a daily closing basis which may open the gates toward the 1740 and 1780/1800 resistance zone. Conversely, support can emerge near 1660 price level in the medium-term.
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1690.42
Today Daily Change -14.60
Today Daily Change % -0.86
Today daily open 1705.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1701.04
Daily SMA50 1640.39
Daily SMA100 1597.49
Daily SMA200 1543.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1712.27
Previous Daily Low 1690.12
Previous Weekly High 1728.71
Previous Weekly Low 1670.72
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1703.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1698.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 1692.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 1680.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 1670.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 1714.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 1724.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 1736.97

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles with 1.0800 as mood deteriorates

EUR/USD battles with 1.0800 as mood deteriorates

Renewed tensions between the US and China, dismal US data and concerns about a second wage of contagions sent investors to the side-line this Wednesday. EUR/USD holds near daily lows.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD eases within range, holds above 0.6400

AUD/USD eases within range, holds above 0.6400

The AUD/USD pair is hovering around the 0.6400 level, little changed for a third consecutive day. Market players waiting for Australian and Chinese trade balance data.

AUD/USD News

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster

Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy.

Read more

Gold: Elliott Wave targets point to lower levels

Gold: Elliott Wave targets point to lower levels

The price of gold has now made a lower high on the chart marked by the circles. The move lower in Thursday's session has put the price on a trajectory to hit the support zone marked in red.

Gold News

WTI oil remains steady near $25 after the EIA report

WTI oil remains steady near $25 after the EIA report

WTI crude oil prices remain steady near the $25 area after the EIA crude oil stocks data reported a shorter than expected rise on US supplies. West Texas oil futures contracts have peaked at $28 earlier on Wednesday to correct towards $25 area to end a six-day rally.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures