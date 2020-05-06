Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds near $1690/oz, bullish

XAU/USD is consolidating the bull-run from mid-March as gold trades in the 1690/1700 support zone but below the 50/100SMAs on the four-hour chart while above the 200 SMA. The bullish bias on XAU/USD remains intact with buyers eyeing for a break above the 1740 level on a daily closing basis which may open the gates toward the 1740 and 1780/1800 resistance zone. Conversely, support can emerge near 1660 price level in the medium-term.

