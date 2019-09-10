Gold and silver ratio falling as silver out paces gold

- The price of gold sits between a range of $1,486.62 and $1,501.02, but bears in control.
- The gold and silver ratio recent made a 50% Fibonacci retracement of the summer 2016 lows to 2019 highs.
The price of gold has continued to decline from the risk-off fuelled rallies which came on the back of heightened trade risks and various geopolitical disturbances which have shaken markets to their core during the summer period.
Today, the price of gold sits between a range of $1,486.62 and $1,501.02, down -0.42% on the day so far. Silver, which had been making a sound come back, playing catch up with its sister metal, gold, is managing to attract a bid, currently, 0.78% on the day so far and has travelled from a low of 17.78 to a high of 18.17.
The gold and silver ratio is subsequently down -1.06% and has fallen from a high of 83.64 to a low of 82.31. The ratio recent made a 50% Fibonacci retracement of the summer 2016 lows to 2019 highs with the bias in favour of further downside on a break below the 200-week moving average located in close proximity.
Gold en-route to $1,480
"With risk appetite surging gold looks to consolidate just below $1,500/oz with key central bank decisions on the horizon this week and next," analysts at TD Securities said.
"Given the skewed positioning and recent break of the $1,500/oz level, we would not be surprised to see the yellow metal trend toward $1,480 or slightly lower from here. But, the recent moves in risk markets have seen traders pare back their expectations of Fed rate cuts, which suggests that any additional downside from here should be temporary and represent a buying opportunity given the underlying economic weakness and dovish central bank tilt still remains."
Gold levels
The price is heavy while below the 21-day moving average and the 23.6% Fibonacci (Fibo) retracement of the July lows to recent swing highs as well as the 1500 handle. Bears can approach 1,478 as the 13 August volatility spike low which guards the 19 July swing highs at 1,452.93. Bulls will ned to get back above 1,550 which then guards prospects for 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target area.
Silver levels
Bears are taking on the 21-day moving average still but the bullish pin bar is keeping bullish prospects alive. However, failure to advance beyond 18.80 will likely leave the door open for bears to jump in and force out a downside play to the17.50s a being the 50% Fibo of 2016 highs to recent swing lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flat around 1.1050 waiting for the ECB
The EUR/USD pair continues lacking directional strength, unable to attract investors amid the absence of relevant data and ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting. Dollar among the weakest, despite risk appetite fades.
GBP/USD holds on to gains, despite Brexit turmoil
The GBP/USD pair consolidates near 1.2400, with the Pound backed by positive UK employment data, comments from BOE’s Carney saying that “the financial system in the UK is ready for Brexit whatever form it takes."
USD/JPY eases from monthly highs, trades below 107.50
Risk sentiment is still positive but losing momentum after another round of weak Chinese data. US Treasury yields continue recovering ground reaching fresh two-week highs. USD/JPY short-term bullish needs to accelerate through the daily high.
Gold continues to trade in negative territory below $1,500
The troy ounce of the precious metal extended its losses after breaking below the critical $1,500 level and touched its lowest level in nearly a month at $1,486.59.
Headlines are for Bitcoin, profits for Ethereum
SEC comments do not encourage a Bitcoin that is in defensive mode. Ethereum remains strong and is running to lead a change in the market. XRP moves away from the minima but lacks the strength to go further up.