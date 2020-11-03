Gold: A good holding for tail risk ahead – DoubleLine's Gundlach

Jeffrey Gundlach, Wall Street's bond king and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DoubleLine Capital, expresses his take on gold and bitcoin among other assets in a pre-election webcast late Monday.

Key quotes

“Recommend owning something to protect against inflation.”

“Bitcoin and gold are good for an inflation hedge.”

“Gold a good holding for tail risk ahead, will go up very substantially.”

Last week he said that he thinks incumbent Donald Trump will bag the second term in the election despite the polls contradicting such an outcome.

Related reads