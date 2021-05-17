GME stock news: GameStop Corp sinks as low volume indicates retail is moving on

- NYSE:GME fell by 2.78% as the broader markets sured higher to close out the week.
- GameStop volume dries up as retail investors look to hit it big in the crypto markets.
- Meme stock AMC sees a sixth straight positive day as the short volumes continue to rise.
NYSE:GME investors continued to experience heightened volatility this week, as the king of the meme stocks traded as low as $138 and as high as $166 over the past five days. On Friday, shares retreated from the sympathy surge on Thursday, and closed the turbulent week at $159.92, despite the broader markets rallying. GameStop investors are still exhibiting their ‘diamond hands’ by holding the stock until further clarity on Ryan Cohen’s eCommerce vision has been revealed.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Some of those diamond hands may not be as strong as they were a few months ago, now that the Reddit short squeeze saga has more or less come to an end. In fact, some are attributing the recent volatility to a large migration of retail money moving from equity markets to the crypto markets in hopes of hitting it big with a surging altcoin. The Dogecoin movement has been a major catalyst, especially after Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk showed his support for Dogecoin over Bitcoin last week on Twitter. The venn diagram of GameStop investors and Dogecoin investors has a lot of overlap, and the recent surge may just be another reason stocks like GameStop are exhibiting such low trading volume and high volatility.
GME stock forecast
Meanwhile, GameStop’s second fiddle AMC (NYSE:AMC) finished in the green for the sixth consecutive trading session, as Redditors took notice of the mounting short volume that has been building up. For now, it seems like AMC has replaced GameStop as the short squeeze of choice amongst Reddit investors, and it could have to do with its more affordable stock price and clearer path to a return to normal once the pandemic is over.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.2150 as US Treasury yields fall
EUR/USD has advanced to around 1.2150 as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.