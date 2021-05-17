GME stock news: GameStop Corp sinks as low volume indicates retail is moving on

NYSE:GME fell by 2.78% as the broader markets sured higher to close out the week.

GameStop volume dries up as retail investors look to hit it big in the crypto markets.

Meme stock AMC sees a sixth straight positive day as the short volumes continue to rise.

NYSE:GME investors continued to experience heightened volatility this week, as the king of the meme stocks traded as low as $138 and as high as $166 over the past five days. On Friday, shares retreated from the sympathy surge on Thursday, and closed the turbulent week at $159.92, despite the broader markets rallying. GameStop investors are still exhibiting their ‘diamond hands’ by holding the stock until further clarity on Ryan Cohen’s eCommerce vision has been revealed.

Some of those diamond hands may not be as strong as they were a few months ago, now that the Reddit short squeeze saga has more or less come to an end. In fact, some are attributing the recent volatility to a large migration of retail money moving from equity markets to the crypto markets in hopes of hitting it big with a surging altcoin. The Dogecoin movement has been a major catalyst, especially after Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk showed his support for Dogecoin over Bitcoin last week on Twitter. The venn diagram of GameStop investors and Dogecoin investors has a lot of overlap, and the recent surge may just be another reason stocks like GameStop are exhibiting such low trading volume and high volatility.

GME stock forecast

Meanwhile, GameStop’s second fiddle AMC (NYSE:AMC) finished in the green for the sixth consecutive trading session, as Redditors took notice of the mounting short volume that has been building up. For now, it seems like AMC has replaced GameStop as the short squeeze of choice amongst Reddit investors, and it could have to do with its more affordable stock price and clearer path to a return to normal once the pandemic is over.