Next week, GameStop’s running mate AMC (NYSE:AMC) will report its quarterly earnings. It is widely expected that AMC will report increases to revenues on both a sequential and year over year basis . Blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick that were released in the quarter will likely help boost sales numbers for the company as well. Shares of AMC were up slightly by 0.73% on Thursday.

When Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported its earnings earlier this week, it provided a glimpse into the performance of the gaming market. Not surprisingly, gaming revenue for the tech giant slipped by about 7.0% sequentially from the previous quarter. It’s been a bit of a downward trend since the COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted, which was always to be expected. But Microsoft has several other revenue streams that it can make profits from, whereas GameStop is still mostly reliant on game sales. While the NFT Marketplace has generated some revenues so far, it still isn’t enough to offset any declines in gaming revenues. GameStop will not report its second quarter earnings until September.

NYSE:GME edged higher on Thursday but still managed to underperform the broader markets during another bullish rally following the recent Fed rate hike. Shares of GME added 0.18% and closed the trading session at $33.84. All three major indices turned higher again ahead of key earnings reports from tech giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Overall, the Dow Jones jumped by 332 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 1.21%, and the NASDAQ rose higher by 1.08% during the session.

