Global coronavirus deaths are now at 1,000,555

One million people have died from Covid-19, official data from Johns Hopkins reports.

Estimates suggest the virus may be among the world's top five causes of death as global cases are now at 33, 273, 720.

Global deaths are at 1,000,555 with both developed and emerging economies strive to contain the spread while the struggle to keep the global economic recovery on track plays on risk appetite in financial markets.

It has been almost 10 months after the virus first emerged and while there is still no vaccine, the only defence is still down to rapid testing and social distancing.