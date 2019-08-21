Germany's Scholz: We are currently practising expansive budget policy

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they are currently practising with an expansive budget policy, per Reuters.

Commenting on Brexit, Scholz said that the situation not changed and added that no one should expect any changed to the deal. Regarding the political turmoil in Italy, "There is no sign of a new euro crisis ahead," Sholz noted.

The EUR/USD pair inched higher on these comments and was last seen trading a tad above the 1.11 handle.