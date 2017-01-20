Germany’s Schaeuble: Brexit unlikely to have negative economic impact on EZ in 2017

Germany’s Schaeuble: Brexit unlikely to have negative economic impact on EZ in 2017By Dhwani Mehta
The German Finance Minister, Schaeuble, is on the wires now, speaking on the German growth prospects and on Brexit at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
Key Headlines via Reuters:
EZ is doing a bit better & Germany is doing well
There is a lot of political uncertainty, geopolitical risks have increased
German growth driven by internal demand -some resilience in German economy
Brexit unlikely to have negative economic impact on EZ in 2017
If there is a backlash to free trade, Germany will feel it