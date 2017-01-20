Germany’s Schaeuble: Brexit unlikely to have negative economic impact on EZ in 2017

The German Finance Minister, Schaeuble, is on the wires now, speaking on the German growth prospects and on Brexit at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Key Headlines via Reuters:

EZ is doing a bit better & Germany is doing well

There is a lot of political uncertainty, geopolitical risks have increased

German growth driven by internal demand -some resilience in German economy

Brexit unlikely to have negative economic impact on EZ in 2017

If there is a backlash to free trade, Germany will feel it