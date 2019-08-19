Germany’s Merkel: “We're prepared for a disorderly Brexit”

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Chancellery on Sunday, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she would meet the UK Prime Minister Johnson on Wednesday evening to discuss Brexit, adding that Germany was also prepared for a no-deal Brexit outcome.

Key Quotes:

“We are glad of every visit, and you have to talk, and you have to find good solutions.”

“We are prepared for any outcome, we can say that, even if we do not get an agreement. But at all events I will make an effort to find solutions - up until the last day of negotiations.”

“I think it’s always better to leave with an agreement than without one. But if that’s not possible, we’ll be prepared for the alternative as well.”

Last Wednesday, Merkel was reported as saying that Germany made it clear that they want a Brexit that results in close partnership with the EU member countries.

Meanwhile, the pound came under fresh selling pressure this Monday’s Asian trading, with GBP/USD pair back below the 1.2150 level, as new week welcomes the GBP trades with fresh Brexit uncertainties.