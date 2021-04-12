Germany's Merkel: Current COVID-19 infection rate is much too high

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the current coronavirus infection rate is "much too high" and added that the third wave may be the toughest yet.
"Vaccine production capacity must be increased significantly, both in Europe and in Germany," Merkel noted.
Meanwhile, Business Insider reported on Monday that German states have agreed to extend the lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 18, by three weeks.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.17% on a daily basis at 15,260.
