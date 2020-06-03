Germany’s IFO: Carmakers turn optimistic about exports, production in May

According to a survey by the influential IFO economic institute, German carmakers are more upbeat on the production and exports outlook in May, as economic activity restarts after the coronavirus pandemic-imposed lockdown.

Key findings

“The index for export expectations rose to -9.8 from -65.3 in April while the index for production expectations increased to 22.7 from -41.5.”

“The sector remained pessimistic overall, with carmakers feeling more downbeat about the current business conditions than they did during the 2009 global financial crisis.”