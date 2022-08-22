German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is out with some conciliatory remarks on Monday after Russia’s Gazprom announced Friday that it will shut down its Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days next week in the latest blow to the European gas crisis.
Key quotes
A good chance to get through winter without drastic energy measures.
We face a very difficult winter, must expect Putin to tighten gas supplies further.
Market reaction
EUR/USD is keeping its recovery mode intact near 1.0040 on the above comments, adding 0.07% on the day.
