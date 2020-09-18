Germany's 2021 budget foresees €96.2 billion of new debt – Reuters

Germany is planning to take on net new debt of €96.2 billion in 2021, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a German finance ministry sources familiar with the matter.

"German finance ministry plans debt brake should be reinstated from 2022," sources told Reuters and added that the ministry sees a debt-to-GDP ratio of 72.25% in 2021. "German budget plans include maximal possible borrowing from 2022 through 2024."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored this headline and was last seen losing 0.05% on a daily basis at 1.1841.