Analysts at TD Securities point out that the German IFO slipped half a point to 97.4 in June, with the Current Assessment rising a tick off a multi-year low, while the Expectations Index slipped a point leaving it down near its February multi-year low.

Key Quotes

“It caps a mixed week for German survey data, with the ZEW Expectations Index showing a very sharp drop in June, while the PMI Manufacturing bounced off its recent lows.”