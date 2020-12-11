Germany: Election year unlikely to calm tempers – Deutsche Bank

The COVID-19 cycle and vaccination progress will drive the economy in 2021. Economists at Deutsche Bank expect that infection rates will not come down decisively before Q2. A strong recovery starting in Q2 should yield an annual GDP increase of 4.5% after a 5.5% drop in 2020. Furthermore, all attention on the super election year 2021. Germany is facing federal elections and multiple state elections. The baseline scenario is a conservative-green government but coalition talks will significantly test the willingness to compromise on both sides.

Key quotes

“We expect that infection rates will not come down decisively before Q2. By summer vaccination numbers should reach critical mass. A strong recovery starting in Q2 should yield an annual GDP increase of 4.5% after a 5.4% drop in 2020.”

“Employment is not expected to reach pre-crisis levels before mid-2022. The unemployment rate should rise to 6.3% on average in 2021 (2020: 5.9%).”

“We estimate that the general government deficit should remain above 4% of GDP in 2021. The debt ratio should reach its provisional high point in late 2021, at approximately 71.7%.”

“We expect the inflation rate to rise to 1.4% in 2021 and 1.6% in 2022.”

“Germany is facing federal elections and multiple state elections. Our baseline scenario is a conservative-green government, but coalition talks will significantly test the willingness to compromise on both sides.”