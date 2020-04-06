Germany could ease restrictions if infection rate is below 1 – Reuters

Germany's Interior Ministry said on Monday that the easing of restrictions can come if the infection rate is below 1, Reuters reported, citing an internal paper. According to the paper, when one infected person statistically infects less than one person, the infection rate is considered to be below 1.

Additional takeaways

"Transition from lockdown to pandemic control should be as quick as possible."

"Rate must remain below 1, can be done without extensive lockdown."

"Suspected cases should stay at home or in quarantine hotels if the infection rate is maintained below 1."

"Proposing the opening of retail stores and restaurants but limiting the number of people in closed rooms if the infection rate is maintained below 1."

"Proposing a regional opening of schools and educational institutions if the infection rate is maintained below 1."

"Proposing developing a system of controls at the EU borders, open borders within the Schengen area."

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index clings to strong daily gains and was last seen adding 4.42% at 9,948.38 points.