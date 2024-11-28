Germany annual CPI inflation rises to 2.2% in November vs. 2.3% expected

- Annual inflation in Germany edged slightly higher in November's flash estimate.
- EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight channel at around 1.0550.
Inflation in Germany, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 2.2% on a yearly basis in November from 2% in September, Destatis' flash estimate showed on Thursday. This reading came in below the market expectation of 2.3%.
On a monthly basis, the CPI declined 0.2% as anticipated.
The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices in Germany, the European Central Bank's preferred gauge of inflation, increased 2.4% on a yearly basis, matching September's reading and falling short of analysts' estimate of 2.6%.
Market reaction
EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen losing 0.25% on the day at 1.0540.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0550 after soft German inflation data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory slightly below 1.0550 on Thursday. Soft inflation data from Germany makes it difficult for the Euro to gather strength, causing the pair to stretch lower. US markets will remain closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 on modest USD recovery
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and fluctuates below 1.2700 on Thursday. The US Dollar corrects higher following Wednesday's sharp decline, not allowing the pair to gain traction. The market action is likely to remain subdued in the American session.
Gold maintains shallow recovery on Fed rate-cut bets
Gold extends its shallow recovery from Tuesday’s lows as it trades in the $2,640s on Thursday. The yellow metal is seeing gains on the back of cementing market bets that the Fed will go ahead and cut US interest rates at its December meeting.
Fantom bulls eye yearly high as BTC rebounds
Fantom (FTM) continued its rally and rallied 8% until Thursday, trading above $1.09 after 43% gains in the previous week. Like FTM, most altcoins have continued the rally as Bitcoin (BTC) recovers from its recent pullback this week.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.