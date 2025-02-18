German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index jumps to 26 in February vs. 15.5 expected

- Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment Index climbed to 26 in February.
- EUR/USD holds losses above 1.0450 after German and Eurozone ZEW surveys.
The headline German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index jumped to 26 in February from 10.3 in January, beating the market forecast of 15.5 by a wide margin.
The Current Situation Index improved to -88.5 in the same period, compared with January’s -90.4. Data beat the estimated -90 print.
The Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index came in at 24.2 in February versus 18 in January. The market expectations was for a 24.3 figure.
Key points
Rising optimism is probably due to hopes for a new German government capable of action.
After a period of absent demand, private consumption can be expected to gain momentum in the next six months.
The recent move by the ECB to cut interest rates in response to sluggish economic activity in the monetary union is likely to have contributed to the better outlook for the construction industry.
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure after the mixed German and Eurozone ZEW surveys. The pair is losing 0.16% on the day to trade near 1.0460, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0450 after sentiment data
EUR/USD struggles to gain traction but holds steady above 1.0450 in the European session on Tuesday. ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment for Germany and the Eurozone improved in February, helping the Euro limit its losses.
GBP/USD holds above1.2600 after UK labor market data
GBP/USD struggles to attract buyers but holds above 1.2600 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Change remained unchanged at 4.4% in the three months to December, coming in better than the market expectation of 4.5%.
Gold in second day of gains with US and Russian officials meeting for peace talks
Gold sets forth rally and pops above $2,900 at the start of the European trading session on Tuesday. Markets brace for headlines to come in from Saudi Arabia where US and Russian officials are meeting. A daily close above $2,910 could put Gold on track for a new all-time high this week.
Canada CPI set to remain at 1.8% in January, fueling BoC easing stance
This Tuesday, Statistics Canada will unveil its latest inflation report for January, based on data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Early forecasts suggest that headline inflation held steady at 1.8% compared with January of last year.
Rates down under
Today all Australian eyes were on the Reserve Bank of Australia, and rates were cut as expected. RBA Michele Bullock said higher interest rates had been working as expected, slowing economic activity and curbing inflation, but warned that Tuesday’s first rate cut since 2020 was not the start of a series of reductions.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.