EUR: ECB holds rates steady – Rabobank

ECB maintains steady rates

"The ECB left rates unchanged yesterday, keeping the deposit rate at 2% for the fifth consecutive meeting. No forward guidance was provided, and the Governing Council judged that risks remain broadly balanced."

"The ECB struck a generally constructive tone, citing low unemployment, strong private-sector balance sheets, and ongoing investment in defence and infrastructure."

"As expected, questions arose about the recent EUR/USD rally, which briefly pushed the pair to 1.2044 eight days ago, yet President Lagarde remained calm despite acknowledging that a stronger euro could contribute to lower inflation."

