EUR/JPY returns above 185.00, Yen weakens ahead of Japan’s elections

The Euro (EUR) has resumed its immediate bullish trend against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Friday. The pair is trading at 185.25 at the time of writing, up from session lows at 184.40, with the JPY losing ground against its main peers ahead of this weekend’s snap elections.

The Yen has been one of the weakest-performing currencies among the G8 majors for the second consecutive week, as investors remain wary that the elections might grant Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stronger support to continue her expansive fiscal policies, with risks of a debt crisis looming.

Takaichi is likely to obtain a landslidevictory

Takaichi is enjoying increasing popularity, and the latest polls are clearly favourable. A local newspaper reported that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner could secure as many as 300 of the 465 seats in the Japanese Lower House, a result that might allow Takaichi to rule without coalition restrictions, a scenario that spooks markets.

In Europe, data from Germany has been far from supportive on Friday, as December’s Industrial Production contracted well beyond expectations. The Euro, however, maintains a mild bullish tone supported by the hawkishly leaning message by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.

The ECB left interest rates on hold at 2% but also maintained its inflation projections steady and unchanged, downplaying concerns about the deflationary effects of a strong Euro. Christine Lagarde reiterated that monetary policy is in a “good place” and hinted at steady interest rates for the foreseeable future.

(This story was corrected on February 06 at 13:10 GMT to say that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner could secure as many as 300 of the 465 seats in the Japanese Lower House, and not that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) could secure as many as 300 of the 450 seats as previously stated.)